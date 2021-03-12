Mass. Tribe Asks 1st Circ. To Rethink Casino Ruling

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts tribe urged the First Circuit on Thursday to rethink its decision that the tribe must follow local permitting rules to build a casino on Martha's Vineyard, arguing that the judges turned their backs on "gaming rights that have turned the page from desperation to self-sufficiency" for tribes throughout the country. A unanimous First Circuit panel had ruled in February that the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head must obtain municipal permits to build a 10,000-square-foot casino on land that the tribe had received in an early 1980s settlement with the town of Aquinnah, adding that it hoped to not see...

