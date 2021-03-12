Implied Copyright License Defense Shapes Up In Tattoo Cases

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- As tattoos and body art have become a $3 billion industry in the U.S.,[1] an increasing number of athletes, celebrities and other public figures are inked. But who owns a tattoo — the artist who designed it, or the person who bears it? And even if tattoo artists have copyrights in their creations — as courts have assumed but never ultimately decided — do famous tattoo bearers need to obtain consent from the tattoo artists who inked them before licensing their likenesses bearing the tattoos? And would the failure to do so subject tattoo wearers — or their licensees — to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS