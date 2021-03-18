Google Judge Mulls Weight Of States' Choice In Transfer Bid

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge pressed Google on Thursday to justify its bid to transfer a Texas-led monopolization lawsuit from the Lone Star State to California, questioning whether eliminating the risk of duplicative litigation alleging monopolization of the display advertising market warrants upending state enforcers' choice of venue. U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan of the Eastern District of Texas repeatedly asked the parties for past precedent where duplicative litigation — in this case at least eight lawsuits similarly targeting Google's business in advertising displayed on third-party websites, in the Northern District of California — outweighed all other factors such as the convenience...

