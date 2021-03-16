Purdue's Ch. 11 Plan Hangs On Sackler Liability Question

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The viability of Purdue Pharma's much anticipated Chapter 11 plan hangs on whether creditors are willing to release the Sackler family from what could be heaps of liability in exchange for their $4.5 billion in contributions that would fund creditor recoveries and opioid abatement programs, experts told Law360. Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin, is seeking liability releases for the Sackler family as part of its proposed Chapter 11 plan. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) Under the terms of the proposed plan, the Sacklers would surrender their ownership in Purdue Pharma and its related debtor entities and contribute $4.5 billion — up from an initial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS