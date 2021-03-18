Climate Change Plaintiffs Are Getting Creative

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, the plaintiffs in Juliana v U.S. sought to amend their 2015 complaint against the U.S. government, which alleges that the government violates their right to a safe climate. The plaintiffs, who are 21 young individuals, are responding to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that declined to reconsider a 2020 dismissal of their landmark constitutional climate change case. Despite recognizing that climate change is an urgent issue, a Ninth Circuit three-judge panel had "reluctantly" ruled in January 2020 that the appropriate audience for the appellants' climate-related petitions was the executive and legislative branches,...

