Fine Print Won't Save MLB, Cubs From Trial Over Fan Injury

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has affirmed a lower court's decision that Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs can't force arbitration in a lawsuit accusing them of failing to protect fans after a woman was hit in the face with a foul ball. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Kathy M. Flanagan was right to rule that MLB and the Cubs must face the lawsuit after ticket holder Laiah Zuniga was hit in the face in August 2018, a three-judge appeals panel said Tuesday. "We agree with the conclusion reached by the trial court and hold that the arbitration provision at issue...

