UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 7:25 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen the U.K.'s largest pub company go after three major insurers, supermarket giant Tesco facing legal action from a trade union, and another group suit against German automaker giant Mercedes-Benz and its parent company Daimler. Here, Law360 looks at these and other cases. Financial Services Oxyde Chemicals Incorporated v. Unity Trade Capital Ltd. Oxyde Chemicals, which trades petrochemicals and plastics, filed a provision of financial services claim on March 17 against Unity Trade Capital Ltd. Oxyde Chemicals Incorporated is represented by Mills & Reeve LLP. The case is Oxyde Chemicals Incorporated v. Unity Trade Capital Ltd., case number LM-2021-000050...

