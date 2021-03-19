Pot Biz Trial Nears End As Defense Sparks Up Acquittal Case

Law360, New York (March 19, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Big banks accept Eaze cannabis debits, churning $50 million of orders since mid-2020, two men on trial for allegedly scheming to process transactions for the federally illegal substance told a jury Friday to undercut prosecutors' argument that bankers were in the dark as customers used cards to buy weed online. The defense broadside came in during a brief presentation as a third week of the trial of businessmen Hamid Akhavan and Ruben Weigand on bank fraud conspiracy charges wrapped before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff. Closing arguments and deliberations are expected early next week. The banks process the debits for...

