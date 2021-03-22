3 Biotech Firms Join Packed Calendar Of At Least 19 IPOs

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Three biotechnology startups launched plans for initial public offerings Monday estimated to raise $503 million combined, joining a packed slate of 19 or more IPO candidates whose combined proceeds could exceed $6.8 billion this week, guided by at least 18 law firms. Venture-backed Design Therapeutics Inc., Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. and Ikena Oncology Inc. set price ranges Monday for their IPOs, according to regulatory filings. Including blank-check companies, this week's IPO schedule now features 19 issuers across a gamut of industries, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. "The diverse group spans six sectors and includes cleaning products, defense technology, low-cost TVs, crafting...

