Apple MacBook Buyers Win Cert. In 'Butterfly' Keyboard Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge certified a class of Apple MacBook buyers that alleges the tech giant knew the "butterfly" keyboards on its laptops were prone to failure but continued to release them anyway, according to a redacted order released Friday. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila certified a consolidated class of Apple customers who say they bought laptops with defective "butterfly" keyboards — which replaced the "scissor-switch" keyboards in an attempt to make MacBooks slimmer and more efficient — finding that "more than one issue" is common to the class, according to the redacted copy of the order that was originally...

