Purdue, Sackler Opioid Suits Paused For Another Month

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday granted Purdue Pharma and its former owners another month's relief from suits over Purdue's opioid sales, saying the continued pause will protect efforts to work out the details of the company's Chapter 11 plan. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain extended an injunction staying opioid litigation against Purdue and the Sackler family until April 21, saying allowing litigation to go forward would "irreparably harm" the ability of Purdue and its creditors to conclude their talks over the Chapter 11 plan. "The public interest in a plan that maximizes abatement in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS