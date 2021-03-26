Trends In Video Game Company Quests To Arbitrate Cases

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The global market for video games and peripherals is approaching $200 billion a year, with approximately $60 billion in the U.S. alone.[1] Given the size of that market, and its widespread integration into the broader entertainment industry, it is not surprising that participants in that industry have seen a significant increase in litigation of all types in the past five years. From patent infringement and product defect cases, to claims about how games are accessed and distributed, to concerns about consumer and gambling issues, almost every aspect of the video game industry's business operations has been subject to legal challenge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS