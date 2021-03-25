'No Further Adjournments' For Trial Of Ex-CIA Programmer

Law360, New York (March 25, 2021, 12:22 PM EDT) -- Former CIA coder Joshua Schulte will stand trial in October for allegedly passing secrets to WikiLeaks, a Manhattan federal judge said Wednesday, rejecting a defense assertion that minorities were purposefully excluded from a grand jury that approved fresh charges against him. A pair of rulings from U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty put the incarcerated computer whiz on track to stand trial again starting Oct. 25 on charges including lifting CIA files from a classified network, passing them to WikiLeaks, accessing unauthorized files and obstructing justice from 2016 to 2018. In an initial trial, a Manhattan jury deadlocked on similar charges....

