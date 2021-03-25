Ex-NFLer Can't Sanction Builder For Leasing House In IP Spat

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday refused a former New England Patriots linebacker's request to sanction a builder for quietly leasing out the house at the center of their intellectual property dispute, saying that move isn't enough to warrant court sanctions. In denying the bid by former Patriot Matt Chatham and his wife Erin Chatham for sanctions against defendants Canterbury Ventures and Daniel J. Lewis, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell made clear that the "quiet lease" of the property located in Wrentham, Massachusetts, was "highly concerning" but that no court order was on the books barring such an agreement. "The leasing of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS