Ex-Raytheon Engineer To Plead Guilty To Leaking Missile Info

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A former Raytheon software engineer who lost his security clearance for using medical marijuana on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to repeatedly posting classified U.S. missile sensor program information online in an attempt to bait the federal government into acting on his whistleblower claims. In a 22-page agreement with federal prosecutors, James Robert Schweitzer, 58, agreed to plead guilty to one count of destruction of government property and malicious mischief, which has a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000. As of late Thursday, a plea hearing date had not yet been set. The plea agreement comes roughly four months after prosecutors...

