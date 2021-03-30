12 States Rally To Defend Trump-Era Contractor Bias Rule

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A dozen states, including Texas and Georgia, asked a Manhattan federal judge to let them defend a Trump-era policy easing antidiscrimination restrictions for religious government contractors as the Biden White House works to eliminate the rule entirely. Alabama led the 12-state coalition on Monday seeking permission to defend the rule against litigation seeking its end, arguing that the contested policy protected the rights of religious contractors in their states. "The federal government has declined to even defend the rule, forcing states, like Alabama, to step in to represent the rights of religious contractors," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a...

