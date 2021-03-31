AMC Investors Win Class Cert. In Securities Dispute

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has granted a class certification bid in a suit accusing movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. of hiding details about recent acquisitions in the lead-up to its 2017 secondary public offering. In her Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan found that the proposed class of AMC investors had met all of the requirements for class certification under federal law. The judge's action will allow the securities class action to move ahead to discovery. In particular, Judge Nathan noted that Joseph O'Donnell, who serves as a representative for secondary plaintiff Hawaii Structural Ironworkers Pension Trust...

