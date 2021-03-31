Jury Convicts Ex-Melrose CEO Of Taking Unlawful Payments

Law360, New York (March 31, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury on Wednesday convicted former Melrose Credit Union CEO Alan Kaufman of accepting unlawful gratuities from CBS Radio and former taxi mogul Tony Georgiton but cleared him on more serious counts of bribery. The verdict came during the morning of a second day of deliberations in a trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that began on March 16. Judge Kaplan set a June 23 sentencing date. "You have taken 10 days out of your lives to come here in the midst of a pandemic, no less, and to listen to complex evidence, arguments of counsel, and to...

