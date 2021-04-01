Venator's UK-Based GC Can't Duck Shareholder Suit In Texas

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The general counsel of chemical manufacturer Venator Materials PLC can't escape an investor class action alleging the company lied about the severity of a facility fire after a Texas federal judge determined the lawyer's extensive contacts with Texas trump the fact that he resides in the United Kingdom. Venator Materials PLC had asked U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge to let the company's top lawyer and chief compliance officer, Russ S. Stolle, and Executive Vice President of Business Operations Mahomed Maiter out of the lawsuit in a February 2020 motion, arguing that because they reside in the U.K., U.S. courts had no...

