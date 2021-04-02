3rd Circ. Preview: Workplace, Insurance Rows Highlight April

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's April oral argument lineup will have the court delving into how Westinghouse Electric's bankruptcy affects the forum of a workplace bias suit and whether the information possessed by baking chemical company employees can be considered trade secrets. The judges will then consider whether a Honduran man's six-year detention in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities violates the Constitution, before moving on to decide whether companies overseeing construction projects may combine arbitrations with two different unions. And the court will untangle a dispute between two insurers seeking to duck responsibility for covering lawsuits stemming from the fatal collapse of...

