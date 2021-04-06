Sens. Urge Biden To Spend $3B On Chinese Tech Alternatives

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of 15 senators is calling on the Biden administration to put at least $3 billion toward U.S. efforts to develop alternatives to Chinese-made technology and networking components. Led by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, the letter asks President Joe Biden to consider the development of open radio access network, or open RAN, technology as a key part of the forthcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, as it furthers the country's goals of decreasing reliance on potentially compromised technology produced by Chinese behemoths such as Huawei and ZTE. "For years, we have called on telecommunications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS