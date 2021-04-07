2nd Circ. Pauses Fight Over Vehicle Emissions Penalty Delay

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has put a pause on a suit targeting a Trump-era decision to delay increasing the penalty for fuel economy standards violations after the Biden administration said results of its review of the policy are imminent. A three-judge panel on the circuit said Tuesday that a consolidated suit brought by environmental groups, Tesla Inc. and 15 states led by New York and California will be held in abeyance pending the conclusion of the Biden administration's review of the rule in question, which was finalized just a week before President Joe Biden took office. In their request to pause the...

