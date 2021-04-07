Ex-Northeastern Track Coach Charged Over Nude Photo Ploy

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A former track and field coach at Northeastern University in Boston on Wednesday was charged over a purported ruse to trick female student-athletes through bogus social media accounts into sending him nude or partially nude photographs of themselves. Steve Waithe, 28, was arrested in his home city of Chicago and charged in Massachusetts federal court with cyberstalking and wire fraud. According to an FBI agent's affidavit, Waithe was a Northeastern coach from about October 2018 to February 2019. During that time, the affidavit says, Waithe routinely requested the use of female student-athletes' cellphones, claiming he was filming their form at practice...

