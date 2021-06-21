High Court Says NCAA Can't Limit Athlete Education Pay

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a ruling that struck down NCAA rules restricting education-related compensation and benefits for college athletes, finding that the organization should not get special treatment under antitrust law. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a Ninth Circuit ruling that struck down NCAA rules preventing college athletes from receiving education-related compensation. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The justices ruled unanimously that the lower courts properly applied antitrust scrutiny to the NCAA in striking down rules restricting education-related benefits. The top court said the NCAA cannot rely on the 1984 Board of Regents v. NCAA case to avoid...

