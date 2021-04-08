Attys Flagged For Fights In Ex-NFLer's 'Dream Home' IP Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge about to referee a trial over a former NFL linebacker's "dream home" expressed frustration Thursday with a blitz of last-minute motions and years of lawyer spats in what has been a messy copyright suit. Three-time Super Bowl winner Matt Chatham and the builder that he claims tried to violate his copyrighted home design will have their days in court beginning Monday in Boston. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who will oversee the bench trial, told the parties in a pretrial conference Thursday she hopes the two-week proceeding is focused on the facts and the law, not the attorneys....

