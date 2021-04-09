Lloyd's Retracts Fraud Allegations In Spat With Calif. Tire Co.

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 3:11 AM BST) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters have agreed to retract fraud allegations against a California tire company and settle their yearslong dispute over insurance coverage, according to a statement issued Thursday. The underwriters had accused Horizon Tire Inc. of colluding with Washington, D.C.-based litigation boutique Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC to inflate fees owed under an insurance policy. The case has bounced between state and federal court, most recently landing back in Los Angeles Superior Court where it was initially filed. The underwriters, Horizon and Weisbrod Matteis have now reached an agreement to end the litigation, Horizon and the firm said in Thursday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS