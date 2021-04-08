United Wants In On Port Authority's DC Circ. Airport Fees Row

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- United Airlines on Thursday sought to wade into a D.C. Circuit challenge over claims the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey overcharged United to operate at Newark Liberty International Airport and improperly diverted the collected fees for nonairport uses. United Airlines Inc. filed a motion for leave to intervene in the Port Authority's battle with the Federal Aviation Administration over allegedly miscalculated flight fees and terminal rental rates at Newark Liberty. The Chicago-based carrier, which operates a major hub at Newark Liberty, said Thursday that it has a substantial stake in the D.C. Circuit case given that United filed...

