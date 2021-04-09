NFL Moves To Sack Suit Over Super Bowl Livestream Crash

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The National Football League told a New York federal judge that it is not liable for claims from international fans whose livestreams crashed during the 2020 Super Bowl because they bought their subscriptions from third parties. The NFL said Thursday that it can't be held liable since the subscriptions came from unaffiliated international third parties that operate Game Pass Pro, the product to which non-U.S. customers subscribe. Nothing contractually ties the football league to the subscribers' agreements to buy the package, the dismissal motion says. Australian citizen Sietel Singh Gill filed suit on behalf of viewers from 181 countries who obtained...

