Ex-CBS Worker, Atty Held In Contempt In Race Bias Dispute

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Monday held an ex-CBS Corp. employee and her former attorney in contempt of the court, finding that both have "blatantly disregarded" their discovery obligations in the yearslong race discrimination dispute. Deborah Dedewo argued in response to CBS' November motion to comply that she'd satisfied her discovery obligations, slamming CBS for submitting a "broad and overreaching blanket assertion on meritless discovery complaints and failed settlement discussions." But U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein sided with CBS on Monday, holding that Dedewo failed to comply with his directives. The judge sanctioned both Dedewo and her former lawyer,...

