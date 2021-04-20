Talc Supplier Liable For Teacher's Mesothelioma, Jury Told

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A retired schoolteacher living with terminal malignant mesothelioma went to trial Tuesday against a former talc supplier she said had sold asbestos-containing talcum powders to some of her favorite personal care brands, including Chanel and Johnson & Johnson. Longtime California teacher Linda Zimmerman began an in-person trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court against talc supplier Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc., which Zimmerman's lawyer told a jury supplied talc to numerous brands. Zimmerman used Johnson's baby powder from 1954 to 2018, a brand called Jean Naté from 1956 to 1992, Avon Unforgettable from 1964 to the 1980s, and Chanel No. 5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS