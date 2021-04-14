Ex-Netflix Exec Scored Cash, Gifts From Vendors, Jury Told

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury heard testimony on Wednesday alleging that a former Netflix executive received cash payments and gifts in the form of an antique map and a bottle of 2004 Dom Pérignon champagne from third-party vendors he advised. The testimony came during the fourth day of a criminal bribery trial that kicked off last week against Michael Kai, who faces 22 counts for allegedly approving payments to prospective third-party vendors in exchange for kickbacks while he was vice president of internet technology at Netflix from 2012 to 2014. Alex Gorbansky, co-founder of Netflix vendor Docurated Inc., testified on Wednesday that...

