Apple CEO Tim Cook Looking At 2-Hour Epic Trial Testimony

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc. on Wednesday filed their tentative witness lists in the game developer's antitrust lawsuit against the technology giant, projecting just over two hours on the stand for Apple CEO Tim Cook and nearly eight hours slated for the examination of Epic CEO Tim Sweeney. In separate lists, the parties laid out who they plan to call in the course of the roughly three-week, in-person bench trial before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. The trial kicks off May 3 over Epic Games' claims that Apple monopolizes app distribution systems, locking app developers into the systems and forcing...

