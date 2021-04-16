Deepfake Best Practices Amid Developing Legal Landscape

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- I'll believe it when I see it. In 2021, you can't say this with confidence. As artificial intelligence technology has substantially improved over the past few years and as digital editing applications have become more accessible directly to consumers, synthetic media and deepfakes are altering what we see and what we hear. Last month, Mountain Dew used deepfake technology to digitally resurrect the deceased. A new episode of Bob Ross' TV show, "The Joy of Painting," was created and aired on YouTube, showing Ross, who died in 1995, painting a scene that included a Mountain Dew bottle. Beyond the ethical questions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS