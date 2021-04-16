Pension Fund Drops Suit Against Tesla Over $1.8B Bond Offer

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A pension fund voluntarily ended its proposed class action against Tesla and its multibillionaire founder, Elon Musk, which claimed the automaker and a group of big banks acting as underwriters misled investors on a $1.8 billion bond offering. Inter-Local Pension Fund GCC/IBT has bowed out of its securities fraud suit in California federal court following a decision in the Ninth Circuit in March not to rehear a related case, according to a notice filed Thursday. According to an October 2019 order, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer held that the pension fund's case was related to the Wochos v. Tesla Inc....

