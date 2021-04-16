Feds Say Ex-Atty's Lies In GM Settlement Scam Merit Prison

Law360, New York (April 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A former California lawyer who lied to a Manhattan federal judge in an attempt to disguise his role in an alleged scheme to cash in on a fake $16.5 million General Motors injury settlement deserves prison, prosecutors said Thursday. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office told U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe that Joseph Hoats, 72, deserves about 1.5 years behind bars for a "serious violation" that breached his oath as a lawyer. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. Hoats, who was charged in 2019 along with attorney-turned-trucker Christopher Hammatt and his wife, Susan Hammatt, copped to a count...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS