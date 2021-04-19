DOI Scores Win In Suit Over Catawba Tribe's Land Transfer

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has favored the U.S. government and the Catawba Indian Nation in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' lawsuit over the taking of land into trust for the construction of a casino, saying there's little risk that Cherokee cultural artifacts will be destroyed. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg granted summary judgment on Friday to the Department of the Interior and the Catawba in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' suit contesting the casino development that is already underway on nearly 17 acres of land in North Carolina. There is "no more than a small chance" that any...

