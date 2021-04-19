AGs Say Joint Employer Rule Hurts Workers, Subverts FLSA

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit should affirm a lower court decision largely vacating the U.S. Department of Labor's Trump-era joint employer rule because of its impact on workers and departure from precedent, a group of state attorneys general has argued in a filing in response to the government's appeal. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia, which filed the suit challenging the rule, argued Friday that a district court correctly found that the DOL failed to properly consider the rule's impact on workers and that the rule drifted too far from congressional intent behind joint employment as courts have interpreted it. "In the rule at issue here,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS