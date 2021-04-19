Donziger Protests Order Refusing To Televise His Case

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. foe and disbarred attorney Steven Donziger has again slammed a New York federal judge for denying his request for a televised criminal contempt trial, urging her to disqualify herself from the underlying civil suit lodged against him by the oil-and-gas giant over a $9 billion Ecuador environmental judgment. Donziger's lawyer, Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman PA, asked U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in a letter Monday to reconsider his request for an open trial, saying she also has erred in refusing to permit cameras or Zoom videoconferencing participation while the defendant argues in support of his motion to dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS