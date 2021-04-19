Twitter Uses Texas AG's Own Words To Fight Content Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. attacked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to dismiss a California federal suit over his investigation of the social media platform's content moderation practices, pointing out that Paxton has previously contradicted his own arguments for dismissal in a similar case in Texas. The social media giant on Friday asked a California federal judge to deny Paxton's dismissal bid in which he argues Twitter faces no imminent injury, cannot establish personal jurisdiction over him, and filed the complaint in an improper, inconvenient venue. Twitter sued the Republican attorney general in March after his office issued a civil investigative demand related...

