Hain Urges JPML Not To Group Baby Food Suits

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Hain Celestial Group and a number of parents suing the baby food maker and others over alleged toxins in their products on Thursday urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation not to create an industrywide MDL, saying grouping all the claims against baby food companies wouldn't speed up the litigation. Charles Schaffer of Levin Sedran & Berman LLP, representing some of the parents, told the panel that a national, industrywide MDL isn't always what it is cracked up to be. Due to the number of defendants and attorneys, Schaffer said that in his experience they get bogged down. If the panel does wish...

