NY Hikes Taxes On Businesses, Wealthy In $212B Budget

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed into law a budget bill that includes $4.3 billion in tax increases on high-earners and large corporations as part of a $212 billion state budget. During a news conference, Cuomo emphasized personal income tax rate cuts for middle-class families in the law and a so-called circuit breaker tax credit meant to bring property tax relief for some taxpayers. Cuomo said the personal income tax increases on high-earners will help the state rebuild after the pandemic and argued that if a federal cap on state and local tax deductions were repealed, the effective rate...

