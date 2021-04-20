Real Estate Rumors: LG, Robinson Weeks, Life Time

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- LG Development is hoping to build more than 1,000 apartment units in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The developer is eyeing construction of 179 units on one side of Lake Street between Racine and May streets, 486 units on the other side of Lake Street, and more than 400 units at 210 N. Aberdeen St., according to the report. Robinson Weeks Partners plans to break ground on a Lancaster, Texas, industrial project in May, the Dallas Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The firm is planning to build 550,000 square feet of industrial space close to the intersection of North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS