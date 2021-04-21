DirecTV Hands Off Bars' 'Sunday Ticket' Claims To Arbitration

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered a proposed class of bar and restaurant owners to arbitrate their claims accusing DirecTV of monopolizing Sunday NFL football broadcasts, shooting down their argument that the pay-TV provider's prolonged litigation in federal court meant they weren't eligible for arbitration. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Tuesday granted DirecTV's February motion to compel arbitration and to stay further proceedings in the antitrust case following a Monday videoconference hearing. He found that DirecTV did not waive its right to arbitrate the restaurant owners' claims over its "NFL Sunday Ticket" because they agreed to such arbitration, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS