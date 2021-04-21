Woman's Talc Use Was A Huge Asbestos Exposure, MD Says

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A pathologist told a California state court jury Wednesday that a mesothelioma patient exposed herself several thousandfold beyond the normal background amount of asbestos with her daily application of talcum powder, but had no way of knowing it. Dr. Theresa Emory appeared as the first witness in the in-person Los Angeles County Superior Court talc suit by Linda Zimmerman, born in 1942, who now has a terminal case of malignant mesothelioma that she says was caused by 64 years of daily talcum powder use. Talc supplier Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc. should be held responsible, Zimmerman says. Emory told the trial...

