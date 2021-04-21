Donziger's Bid For Cameras In Trial Thwarted Again

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied Chevron foe Steven Donziger's renewed bid for cameras in the courtroom for his May criminal contempt trial and rejected his arguments that she should disqualify herself from presiding over Chevron's underlying civil suit against him over a $9 billion environmental judgment in Ecuador. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska reiterated her findings in earlier orders denying Donziger's bid for a video or audio stream to allow what the disbarred attorney predicted would have been "hundreds or thousands" of people from all over the world to follow the trial proceedings beginning...

