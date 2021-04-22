Ex-CBS Worker Blames Atty For Missing Docs In Bias Dispute

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Black former CBS Sports employee pursuing race discrimination claims urged a New York federal judge on Wednesday to reconsider a $5,000 penalty as part of a contempt order, arguing she had no idea her former lawyer had ignored discovery obligations until she brought on new counsel. Deborah Dedewo said U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein shouldn't force her to pay CBS Corp. more than $5,000 for discovery errors that she said were made by her previous counsel Locksley O'Sullivan Wade without her knowledge. She argued the court failed to consider that she quickly provided CBS with missing documents as soon as the...

