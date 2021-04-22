Club Can't Shake $12M Verdict In Dallas Cowboy's Death

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday affirmed a $12 million jury verdict against a now-shuttered Dallas nightclub that was found liable for a drunken driving crash that killed a Dallas Cowboys practice squad player. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas held that Beamers Private Club, which operated as Privae Lounge, had not done enough to rebut evidence supporting the jury's finding in favor of Jerry Brown Jr. and his estate. Then-Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent — who was roommates and best friends with Brown — was driving his Mercedes S60 110 m.p.h. when he crashed in December 2012 with...

