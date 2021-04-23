Economic Sanctions And Export Controls: A Q1 Update

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The first quarter of 2021 brought meaningful developments in U.S. export controls and economic sanctions as the Biden administration took office. This article discusses these developments and what they may indicate about the administration's national security and foreign policy agenda going forward. The View from Washington The presidential transition saw a flurry of substantial export control and sanctions policy measures by the outgoing Trump administration — particularly regarding China — and the incoming Biden administration. With respect to China, while the Biden administration continues to review the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in its final month, bipartisan concerns related to China's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS