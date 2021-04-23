Asbestos Can Be Unavoidable At Talc Mines, Jury Told

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A materials scientist called by a cancer patient in her trial against a talc supplier told a California jury Friday that asbestos often grows cheek by jowl with the once-desirable soft mineral and that when it does "you cannot avoid it." Materials scientist William Longo of Materials Analytical Services LLC, a frequent expert witness for the plaintiffs in talc trials, closed out the first week of cancer patient Linda Zimmerman's case against former talc supplier Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc. by telling a Los Angeles County jury that, in many cases, miners are unable to avoid contaminating their talc with veins...

