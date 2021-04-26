Judge Finds Texas Biz No 'Lucky Duck' In Slots IP Row

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has found that a Houston 'sweepstakes' game developer ripped off the copyright- and trademark-protected design of a rival slot machine called "Lucky Duck" when it began selling its own duck-themed games of chance. Two days after hearing a raft of summary judgment motions from both parties, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison ruled on Friday that Texas Wiz LLC, which does business as 8fuse, infringed a number of copyrights and trademarks owned by the Georgia-based Epic Tech LLC. Both companies manufacture hardware and software for 'sweepstakes' games, which Judge Ellison called "games akin to electronic slot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS